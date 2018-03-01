Science Soil Expert Predicts Planting For Food Will Fail If...

A soil Science and Water Engineering Expert at the University of Cape Coast, has issued a clear warning to the government that its flagship policy Planting For Food may not materialize should the government fail to adopt irrigation farming and the creation of dams.

According to a report by Accra-based JOY FM, Prof. Livingstone Sam Amoah, reiterated that ignoring the construction of dams and not factoring in irrigation in agricultural production will spell doom for food security in the country.

He was speaking at his inaugural lecture at the University of Cape Coast in the Central region.

The lecture was on the theme “Ensuring Food Security: Damming the Waters or Damning our Future."

Prof. Amoah, who is also the Provost of the College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences at the University of Cape Coast, also commended government for the One Village, One Dam project.

“Obviously the One District One Dam policy is a very good programme. I am not saying this because maybe I have sympathies with NPP or NDC or PPP but I am purely using my professional judgment.”

This is a very laudable scheme and the main purpose of the programme is to make water readily available in as many communities as possible through the construction of infrastructure to stock water to facilitate effective and sustainable all year round commercial agricultural production," he explained.

Prof. Livingstone Sam Amoah explained, for Africa to achieve its fullest potentials in food security, a certain level of a new crop of entrepreneurial leaders dedicated to the continent's economic improvements through the Advancement in Science, Technology and Engineering is required.

“Technology should be the greatest consideration in our agricultural life. Many advanced countries that are doing well in the area of agriculture are doing so with the aid of technology,” he emphasized.