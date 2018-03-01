British Council UK Alumni Awards Announced

The British Council, has announced the recipients of the Study UK Alumni Awards 2018 in Ghana at a ceremony in Accra.

The award winners are; Dr Mavis Asare, recipient of the Professional Achievement Award, which recognises alumni who have distinguished themselves through exemplary leadership in their professional field.

A statement issued in Accra by the British Council indicated that in total, three UK alumni in Ghana have been recognised for their outstanding achievements as business professionals, entrepreneurs and community leaders, and contributing to strengthening collaborative ties between the UK and Ghana.

According to the statement, the prestigious international award celebrates UK higher education and the achievements of UK alumni all over the world.

Dr Asare collaborated with health agencies, including Ghana AIDS Commission to conduct programmes on illness prevention and also mental health among young people in Ghana.

Dr Thomas Tagoe, received the Social Impact Award, which acknowledges alumni who had made an exceptional contribution to creating positive social change.

Dr Tagoe is a Neuroscientist at the University of Ghana and Co-founder of GhScientific, an organisation focused on building capacity in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) through public engagement and outreach activities.

Mr Percy Asare Ansah, a graduate of the University of Hull, received the Entrepreneurial Award, which highlights alumni who played a leading role in business innovation.

Mr Ansah is the Chief Executive Officer of Premier Health Insurance Company, which is one of the 12 licensed private health insurance companies in Ghana.

It noted that, now in its fourth year, the award received more than 1,700 applications from international UK alumni in a record 123 countries, representing more than 140 UK higher education institutions across the UK.

According to the statement, Alan Rutt, Country Director at the British Council in Ghana, said: 'The remarkable individuals we celebrated today at the Study UK Alumni Awards in Ghana have all taken their UK education as a starting point to excel in their chosen careers and shape the world around them.

This year's awards ceremony is testimony, not only to the diversity of UK alumni and their endeavours, but also to the transformative impact of a UK education.'

The statement said Ghana is the fourth country to host the awards this year and will be followed by awarding ceremonies in a further twelve countries, including Pakistan and the United States.