MMDCEs Schooled On New Local Government Performance Contract

A one day orientation workshop on a new Local Government Performance Contract ( LGSPC) has been organized for Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives ( MMDCEs) and their Coordinating Directors from Ashanti and the Brong Ahafo regions in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital.

The workshop is to provide participants with the needed information regarding terms and conditions contained in the new Local Government Performance Contract document to enable them make the necessary inputs.

The one year performance contract, spanning from January to December, according to leadership of the Local Government Service (LGS) will be based on the prepared Annual Action Plan (AAP) of the respective assemblies and subject to mid year and end of year reviews by the respective assemblies.

Participants were also alerted that the contract which is subject to annual assessment by the Local Government Service with accompanied sanctions and rewards is expected to be signed between parties by the end of March 2018.

Head of the Local Government Service, Nana Ato Arthur told journalists the contract is focused on seven key areas of the Local Government Service's operations.

These he indicated include Environmental and Sanitation, Basic Social Infrastructure, Local Economic Development ( One district one factory initiative), Social Services delivery among others.

Nana Arthur announced that the reform is to help government and the Local Government Service determine whether the target groups are working or not.

He further indicated the performance contract is also expected to motivate and challenge MMDCEs as representatives of the government and their coordinating directors of the various assemblies provide quality services to the people they serve.

Nana Ato Arthur therefore urged participants to take the workshop serious and read and analyze the contract document carefully before signing when presented to them.