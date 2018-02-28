Ghana Non-Communicable Diseases Alliance Inaugurated

Non –Communicable Diseases (NCDs) which is rated as the number one cause of death and disability such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases and diabetes accounts for 68pecnt of global mortality or two out of every three deaths.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Vice Chairman of Ghana Non-Communicable Diseases Alliance (GhNCD), Mr. Adams Ebenezer said NCDs are driven by four main modifiable risk factors such as tobacco use, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity and harmful use of alcohol which are the major cause of poverty and barrier to economic and social development.

He noted that the world now has a global agenda for prevention and control of NCDs with shared responsibilities for all countries based on concrete targets however less than 2percent of donor assistance for health is spent on NCDs.

Mr. Ebenezer indicated that lack of access and high cost of care, essential medicines and technologies increases morbidity and mortality, and can force people and families into poverty due to disability and out-of-pocket expenses.

He added that health systems need to be strengthened and the delivery of care in primary health care settings should be part of a highly integrated approach to address the increasing burden of NCDs.

According to him, the global NCD Alliance is dedicated to promoting these powerful views and voices in the NCD advocacy effort.

Mr. Ebenezer emphasized that the NCD Alliance launched a new initiative called ‘Our Views, Our Voices,’ which is dedicated to the meaningful involvement of people living with NCDs in the NCD response.

He posited that the financial and social burden of NCDs is immense and the financial investment to alleviate this burden on patients, families and carer is comparatively small, adding that, WHO’s Best Buys’ offer options that provide not only financial return on investment but also health and social benefits.

“We wish to remind Government on its NCDs commitments and to further state that the 2018 UN High-level Meeting on NCDs presents a key opportunity for member states to take stock of progress, identifying and assessing gaps, and reaffirming political commitments ahead of the meeting later this year,” he intimated.

The Country Representative of World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Owen Kaluwa said more than 36 million die annually from NCDs (63% of global deaths) including more than 14 million people who die too young between the ages of 30 and 70.

He noted that most of these premature deaths from NCDs are largely preventable by enabling health systems to respond more effectively and equitably to the health-care needs of people with NCDs and influencing public policies in sectors outside health that tackle shared risk factors namely tobacco use, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, and the harmful use of alcohol.

“Effective NCD prevention and control requires leadership, coordinated multi stakeholder engagements for health both at government level and at the level of a wide range of actors with such engagement and action including as appropriate, health-in-all policies and whole-of-government approaches across sectors such as health, agriculture, communication, education, employment, energy, environment, finance, food, foreign affairs, housing, justice and security………,” Dr. Kaluwa stated.