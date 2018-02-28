Yendi NPP Commended For Peaceful Election

Alhaji Hammed Abubakari Yussuf the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has commended the people of Yendi for peaceful New Patriotic Party (NPP) Annual Delegate Conference and Election.

He said there has not been any trouble in the area during the campaigns and elections of the candidates throughout the constituency.

He advised all those who were elected as new executives of the Party in the constituency to work hand in hand with the old executives for the sake of unity and progress of the Party towards the 2020 General Elections.

The MCE made the commendation after the election of the new executive during the Delegate Conference at Yendi.

He announced that Yendi is far advance in getting the 'One District One Factory' initiative by a company which has secured land at Zugu suburb of Yendi and have received assurance from the Assembly to help it establish the factory.

He indicated that plans were also far advance for power from Bui to establish renewable plant in the Municipality to provide power within the Eastern Corridor.

According to the Municipal Chief Executive 400 acres of land has been identified at Galigu in the Yendi Municipality for the establishment of the plant to provide power.

Alhaji Yussuf said they are in process of acquiring the land from the Traditional Authorities who have assured them of releasing the land to them.

He assured them that with such a Power plant by 2020 most of the villages if not all in the Municipality will be connected to the national grid.

He said without peace no development can take place and urged them to always preach peace whenever they found themselves.

GNA