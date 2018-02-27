Let's Support Black Queens

It was joy when the black queens pipped Ivory Coast 1-0 to win the maiden WAFU zone B women championship in Abidjan.

Though the team suffered a painful 1-0 lost to host Ivory Coast in the opening match, they were not discouraged.

They bounced back in style to deliver for the nation.

After beating the super falcons of Nigeria on penalties in the semis, they avenged their 1-0 lost to Ivory Coast in the final by beating them by the same scoreline to win the trophy.

Coach Mercy Tagoe and her queens have made Ghana proud.

And Ghana is also proud of them too.

As they prepare to host the African Women Championship in November this year in Ghana, corporate bodies or stakeholders should help to ensure the host and win becomes a reality.