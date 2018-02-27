AG Won't Cede Authhority To Office Of Special Prosecutor

Ms Gloria Akuffo, Attorney General (AG) and Minister for Justice has said the creation of the Office of the Special Prosecutor would not strip the AG's Department of its powers.

She said instead, both offices were working together to deal with 'high level corruption'.

'I think that we must put this in the right perspective. We are not ceding away our authority; far from it. Perhaps it gives us the space to deal more thoroughly with the things that we are saddled with,' Miss Akuffo stated in an interaction with members of the Volta Regional Office of the Attorney General's Department as part of a day's working visit to 'view and review the situation in the region'.

She said calls for an autonomous prosecutor had been backed by the AG's department which had felt the need for one with special powers to operate 'fully independent' of the Executive arm of Government.

Ms Akuffo noted that corruption posed a huge challenge not only to the country's morality, but also affected its development, and said although the Special Prosecutor had the discretion to determine which cases to investigate and prosecute, the laws establishing its office demanded that it cooperated with existing institutions, hence the AG's Department would 'retain its power'.

'If we think that there is something we need to refer to that office, we should do so. We are not going to operate like two streams without a confluence. Certainly there is a convergence somewhere, and it is for that reason that periodically that office would submit a report to the AG's office', she said.

Mr Simon Adatsi, A Senior State Attorney, and head of the AG's Office in the region said with a staff strength of 13, the Office in the region had been serving Seven Circuit Courts and six High Courts.

He said cases involving compensations for land that had been compulsorily acquired for public use are numerous in the region, and added that the AG's office as defendants had been burdened.

Mr Adatsi said the six office spaces donated by Volta Regional Coordinating Council was inadequate, and 'unbearable', with one doubling as an archive and a washroom for both sexes, with all five newly posted Assistant State Attorneys bearing their own accommodation costs.

He said the only vehicle the Office had been managing had broken down, and decried the limited stationery equipment, computers and other hardware which placed confidential information at the risk of falling into wrong hands, adding that the situation prompted more State Attorneys to move into private practice.

He appealed for law books and quarterly journals to enable Attorneys flow with current trends, as well as effective protection for witnesses, and added security.

Ms Akuffo commended staff for their sacrifices, and said the challenges were recurrent in all offices throughout the country, and that her visit would make for better planning.

She promised to engage the Regional Coordinating Council to provide extra office space, and said she would work towards strong police collaboration for added security, with a further pledge to ensure that remunerations and allowances were paid promptly.

Ms Akuffo said the AG's Office had a staff strength of about 300 nationwide, and that Members of the Bar who did not honour their mandatory National Service would be engaged towards augmenting the number.

She further asked Attorneys to engage the media in ways that would 'support' the work of the judiciary, and asked the media to be 'circumspect and not frustrate the work of the AG's Department'.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister said the legal staff in the region had been very supportive of the governance process and promised to avail all the necessary resources towards the effective execution of their mandate.