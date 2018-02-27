Chairman Adarkwa Retains His Post In NPP Asante-Akim South

The Asante-Akim South Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has voted to retain the incumbent Chairman, Gilbert Adarkwa Yiadom, for another term.

He polled 310 votes to beat off the challenge by his two other contestants - Kwabena Boakye Asante, who secured 245 votes, and Abdul-Karim Boakye Yiadom, 186 votes, in an election supervised by the Electoral Commission.

This was at the party's delegates congress held at Obogu.

The other elected officers are Noah Kyei, first Vice Chairman, Arimu Yau, second Vice Chairman, William Obeng, Secretary, Albert Bour, Organizer, Comfort Asamoah, Women's Organizer, Richard Osei Owusu, Treasurer, Simon Agyemang, Youth Organizer, and Kasim Yunusa, Nasara Coordinator.

Mr. Adarkwa Yiadom praised the delegates for a peaceful and successful congress.

He underlined the need for the members and supporters to continue to remain loyal, work hard and to ensure unity of purpose to grow the party.