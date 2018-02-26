Kate Gyamfua Mourns dead NPP Women Organiser

Madam Kate Gyamfua, a former deputy National Women’s Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party and an aspiring National Women’s Organiser has sent a chilling and sad tribute to the party and family of the late Elizabeth Gaisie, who died, just a few hours after being re-elected as the Women’s Organiser of the party in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese constituency in the Central Region on Saturday.

The late Madam Gaisie was the incumbent Women’s Organiser and also stood unopposed in the elections for new constituency elections held on Saturday. She died in the evening at the Abura Dunkwa District Hospital, minutes after being sworn in.

Reports say she looked visibly well after the voting and swearing-in, but just after both the new executives and party members were going back home, she fell unconscious and was rushed to the hospital where she was reported dead.

In a tribute to her memory, Madam Kate Gyamfua stated that “indeed this loss is debilitating and really washed over me without warning. Words seem inadequate to express my immense sadness over the demise of Elizabeth Gaizie; our indefectible New Patriotic Party-NPP women organizer for Abura-Asebu Kwamankese constituency within Central Region of Ghana. Today you are no more, yet memories of your wisdom, warm heartedness, selflessness, motherly soul amidst others will live on through us. Indeed, ”Lizzy” you have left a legacy behind, party faithfuls across Central region keep reminiscing fond memories of you feeding them, teaching them and spending time with them.”

She then expressed her deepest condolences to her family, friends, and the constituency.