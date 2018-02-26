Amidu Must Resign To Save His Image................. Ossm

Nana Kwasi Kwarteng

A Human Rights Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Operation Save the Suffering Masses (OSSM), has appealed to the former Attorney General (AG), Mr. Martin Amidu to resign honourable from his new appointment as the Special Prosecutor to serve his image.

Speaking to the cross-section of the media in Kumasi, the spokesman of the NGO, Nana Kwasi Kwarteng said the appointment of Mr. Amidu for the office of Special Prosecutor does not hold the ultimate key to the fight against corruption in Ghana.

Nana Kwarteng made it clear that Mr. Amidu’s appointment will not offer any lasting solution one would expect.

“Government must create an environment by employing more State Attorneys and increases their salaries in order for them to get free mind to do their job”. He added.

The OSSM Spokesman mentioned veteran State Attorneys, like Anthony Gyambibis, Gyekye Darkos, Getrude Aikins among others for their good role they played in delivering justices systems in the country.

Nana Kwasi Kwarteng further challenged that he sees the creation of the office of Special Prosecutor as an extra cost to the state.

“Martin Amidu is not a Judge, he cannot jail anybody. He is just an investigator and prosecutor, government I think should rather empower the existing state anti-corruption agencies and institutions in a collaborations effort to light corruption than creating and singling out one institution to deal with a serious national canker like corruption”. He added.

The OSSM spokesman therefore appealed to Mr. Martin Alamisi Amidu to resign honorable to save his image and avoid public criticism.