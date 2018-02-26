Bogoso; NADMO Cautions Residents to Desist From Throwing Rubbish into Gutters

In a proactive manner, Coordinator for National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality, has moved to desilt chocked gutters in the Municipality to allow free flow of water.

The move is in a bid to prevent flooding in some areas in the municipality as the rains set in.

Mr. Francis Abeiku Yankah together with his team on Thursday, February 23, 2018 started clearing filth that have chocked gutters in Bogoso and other areas to prevent flooding in the coming days in the area.

Mr. Yankah, who expressed shock at the level of rubbish in the drains, cautioned residents in the area to desist from throwing rubbish into gutters.

He said, anyone caught this time will be put before the law.

In an interview with mordernghana.com, Mr. Abeiku Yankah said, throwing of rubbish into gutters has been the cause of the incessant flooding, the municipality had experienced in times past. He believed that, these behaviours of some residents in the municipality could be curtailed, if a member of the society is put before the law.

“I think what we can do henceforth, is to catch someone red handed throwing rubbish into the gutters, so that we can put the fellow before the law court to serve as a discouragement to others.” He said.

Mr. Yankah said he could not comprehend, why people would rather opt for gutters around them to be used as rubbish dumps, when there are known rubbish dump sites at the various areas in the communities.

He thinks that, many do not care about their environment and how their actions affect others, that is why they keep on engaging in that “unpatriotic” behaviour.

Answering the question on how he would educate more residents to desist from dumping rubbish into gutters, he stated that, he and his team will be engaging the various associations in the municipality at their meetings to drum home the massage.

“I will be visiting the hairdressers, garages and even churches to reach out to more people on how we can prevent flooding, not only this year but in the subsequent ones” He stated.

The Municipal NADMO Boss was optimistic that, the Prestea Huni- Valley Municipality will not record any loss of properties through flooding if the caution is adhered to.

He mentioned that, all the flood prone areas in Prestea will not also suffer after the drains are desilted.

Prestea Huni- Valley Municipality has for the past five years experienced flooding in its four major towns, namely, Bogoso, Prestea, Huni-Valley and Aboso, forcing people out of their homes and destroying properties.

It is as a result of this, the Prestea Huni-Valley District NADMO has moved in to clear water ways, for smooth passage of rain water in this rainy season.