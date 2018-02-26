Nairobi Hosts Africa Climate Week ACW 2018

Nairobi, Kenya--The African Development Bank is co-organizing, together with other members of the Nairobi Framework Partnership (NFP), the Africa Climate Week 2018 (ACW2018) from 9th to 13th April in Nairobi, Kenya, to advance regional climate action.

The ultimate aim of ACW2018, the first of what is planned to be an annual gathering, is to support implementation of countriesâ€™ Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement and climate action to deliver on the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

ACW2018 will be an umbrella for a series of climate-related events focused on NDC implementation â€“ Challenges and opportunities, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and the Global Climate Action.

With Africa Carbon Forum (ACF) a cornerstone event, focus will be placed on market-based approaches, economic instruments and climate-aligned finance to drive investment in climate action.

LINEUP OF EVENTS TO DATE AT ACW2018

10th Africa Carbon Forum

High-level sessions with the Champions of the Marrakech Partnership

High-level ministerial session

LEDS Low Emissions Development Strategy Workshop

Climate Technology Centre and Network Workshop

Technology Needs Assessment workshop

Regional Technical Expert Meeting: Industrial Energy Efficiency

The Nairobi Framework Partnership, following the Paris Agreement decided to broaden its mandate to cover low carbon and climate resilient development with particular focus on the development of market mechanism. The Africa Climate Week brings together diverse stakeholders in the public and private sectors around a common goal of addressing climate change.

For information, please contact [email protected] and visit the website https://nfpartnership.org/africa-climate-week/

About the African Development Bank Group

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) is Africaâ€™s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 34 African countries with an external office in Japan, the AfDB contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states.