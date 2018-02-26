Jomoro NPP Constituency elects new executives

The Jomoro Constituency of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Western Region has elected new executives to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

At the end of the keenly contested election, Mr. Simon Amoah emerged victorious in the chairmanship race polling 548 votes to beat the Acting Chairman Mr. Matthew Nda who had 355 votes.

The First Vice Chairman position went to Mr Felix, who polled 514 votes and Mr. Martin Ngoah who had 392 votes.

The defeated DCE, Mr. Eric Muah took the Secretary position with 555 votes as against the incumbent Secretary Mr. Francis Adjei, 352 votes.

Mr. Paul Ackah had 518 votes to become the Assistant Secretary beating Mr. Evans Apomah who obtained 390 votes.

The Organiser position was won by Mr. Awortwe Douglas with 460 votes to beat Mr. Augustine Nwolley who polled 354 votes and Mr. Emmanuel Assuah-Chie Erzoah had 94 votes.

Cyrus Wilson polled 461 votes to become the Youth Organiser defeating Wayo Whaja who received 444 votes.

Madam Rose Amponsah polled 530 votes to retain her position as the Women Organiser as against Madam Sabina Sorboo who polled 368 votes.

Mr. Ibrahim Ekobor took the Nassara Coordinator position as unopposed and Mrs. Gertrude Osei contested for the Treasurer position as unopposed.

The Second Vice Chairman post went to Mr. Charles Teiku who won with 538 votes as against Mr. George Day who also polled 279 votes.

The former District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ahanta West in the erstwhile Kufuor Government who was appointed as the Chairman for the Election Committee, Mr. Kwasi Biney thanked the contestants and the delegates for the orderly and peaceful manner they conducted themselves.

He also advised the winners to work closer with those who couldn't make it.

"No one has emerged victorious but all of us, NPP we are one family", he emphasized.

Speaking to GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent, Mr. Simon Amoah, the newly elected chairman who was the Organiser gave thanks to all for a successful election and urged all to get involved in the activities of the party to win 2020 general elections.

In all, 914 delegates voted for 19 candidates that contested 10 vacant positions in the the Constituency which was supervised by Mr. Isaac Otoo, the District Director of Electoral Commission (EC) in the Jomoro.

The election which was held at Mpataba community center on Sunday, February 25, 2018 increased economic activities in the area.

Source: Daniel Kaku

