Amidu Becomes Ghana’s First Special Prosecutor: Is He Born To Wrestle With Nation Wreckers?

Martin A.B. K. Amidu makes history by becoming Ghana’s first Special Prosecutor (SP). The former Attorney General and Minister of Justice in the NDC-Mills- administration takes the new office amidst high expectation that he will help uproot corruption in the system. He was sworn-in by the President Akufo-Addo on Friday 23 February 2018 at the Flagstaff House in Accra.

He graduated with an LLB (Hons) from Ghana’s premier university, University of Ghana in 1976 and Ghana School of Law in 1978 with a Barrister at Law (BL) degree. Additionally, he holds MA in Conflict Resolution from the Antioch University Ohio USA.

Mr. Amidu 66 had previously served as Deputy Attorney in the first NDC government of President Jerry John Rawlings—the man he views as his best referee. He also served as Ghana’s Interior Minister from January 2011-Jan. 2012 among other distinguished political positions in the past three decades.

At the swearing-in ceremony, Mr. Amidu assured the president and Ghanaians that he will not renege on his promise to fight corruption in the country, despite claims by a section of the populace that he will embark on a political witch-hunt.

“I’ve given Mr. President my word of honour that I will discharge the duties of the burdensome you have entrusted to my care with similar integrity and honour with your support. Mr. President, I want to assure you that the propaganda about witch-hunting will not daunt me from prosecuting all corruption crimes without reference to political considerations…I will treat crime as crime and nothing else,” he assured.

His appointer President Akufo-Addo also reassured Mr. Amidu, that the independence of his office would not be compromised by the executive or any other arm of government. He said the office would be provided with the needed assistance to effectively deal with corruption and eliminate same.

“I want to assure him that not only will the Executive including the Attorney General respects scrupulously the independence of his office, but will also provide him with whatever assistance is required to enable him to discharge his high duties effectively in the interest of the Ghanaian people,” he said.

Is he born to wrestle with looters?

Some are born to teach. Some are born to preach. Some even like catching crocs and the likes. Ghana is blessed. Her first SP is born to wrestle with rogues. That’s right! The anti- graft crusader----Mr. Amidu is born to catch thieves. It’s something he claims he’s been doing in his life time. And he didn’t mince words when he’d his day with the Parliament’s Appointment Committee on Tuesday 13 February 2018 during the vetting session. He told the committee and the whole world what he’s uphis sleeve. According to him he knows all the ways and means or the methods about how to track down nation wreckers, assuring Ghanaians that he’ll catch the thieves regardless of their modus operandi.

“We’ll trace them if they think they’re smart enough to deposit our monies abroad,” he said about lootees. For those who think that they’re smart enough and hiding them abroad may be they don’t need to approve me. Because if they do I’ve the capability I’ve done it before and under my administration it will be done.”

He described himself as man in the arena. Who finds himself in the mud, face-dirtied, nose-bloodied but that won’t stop him from waging battle against corruption.

“Nothing will stop me from fighting corruption whether I get this position or not I will continue to fight for the people of this country. We’ll make sure that if you get into it we‘ll hold you there. I started fighting corruption as a young man and I will continue to pursue that. Crime is crime, political party cards must not be an assurance for crime. Period,” Mr. Amidu gave the assurance.

High Expectation

Former President JohnRawlings says Mr. Amidu is the right individual, emphasising that the former Attorney General has what it takes to chase the economicsaboteursout of town. He will instill discipline and integrity in our governments.

“Martin Amidu will help to clean up the situation. He’s going to help us restore integrity back into governance that you can’t get into government and with impunity, steal and corrupt institutions and get away with it. If you don’t trust Martin Amidu, then don’t trust anybody.”

To think we [NDC] could have utilized somebody like Martin Amidu many years ago from Prof. Mills to our friend John Mahama. Instead we avoided him, we ostracised him the way we do with people like my wife and me. It takes somebody from a party completely opposed us, Nana Akufo-Addo to come and appoint him, not as a Minister of State but as [Special] Prosecutor. We ought to give him credit,” he told journalists at the State House during the final funeral rites of the late mathematics and science Professor, Francis Allotey.

Law suit

A day before his vetting a suit was filed at the Supreme Court by Deputy ranking Minority Ranking Member on Constitutional Affairs Dr. Dominic Ayine, who ‘s seeking declaration that Mr. Amidu 66 cannot hold public office because he’s exceeded the mandate age limit per the 1992 Constitution.

But Parliament endorsed him. Mr. Amidu received unanimous approval from the House of the Legislature. This happened earlier last week, despite a pending suit at the Supreme Court over his eligibility for the position.

Fmr. President Rawlings views that as an insult.

“Do judges stop thinking? Judges can stay on till they are 70. The President is above 70 and I am as well. It’s an insult. Maybe there’s something wrong that needs to be changed as far as those figures are concerned. He’s a man to be very proud of,” he said.

About the Office

The Special Prosecutor’s office will be independent of the Executive, which observers believe will allow it to adequately deal with corruption-related issues which have plagued past governments. The office of the Special Prosecutor has the mandate to investigate and prosecute cases of alleged corruption under the Public Procurement Act 203 Act 63 and other corruption-related offences implicating public officers, political office holders and their accomplices in the public sector. The Prosecutor is also mandated to trace and recover the proceeds of corruption. I must point out that the setting up of the SP’s Office and fight against corruption was the president’s signature issue during the 2016 general election.

Plea bargain

Is it Amidu’s objective to fill the nation’s prisons?

That doesn’t appear to be the case as most people envisage.

“I don’t care if I ‘m not able to prosecute anybody. We are not going to only fill Nsawam, so that we feed you, we cloth you, we take you to hospital when you’re sick. We will concentrate on collecting the stolen money too. That’s very important. If a person agrees to pay back the money they have misappropriated, ensuring they do that is better than imprisoning them and feeding them with state funds until they grow old and are pardoned”, he told the vetting committee.

Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful Minister of Communications supports Mr. Amidu on the idea of plea bargain. She believes the priority of the state should be about recouping every single stolen dime with interest back into the national kitty, by securing the cooperation of the looters through the plea bargain arrangement the Special Prosecutor Law has introduced for the first time in Ghana.

“I was in Parliament when Amidu was being approved and I was looking at the plea bargaining arrangement in the law… We are interested in retrieving money than locking people up. So if anybody think they have done something untoward and come out and say this money has come into our possession wrongfully, so here is the money with interest and that’s it, we move on with our lives. It can save all of us a lot of angst as that will be the end of the matter.”, “If there is anyone who find themselves in similar positions, I think they should look at that [option] by killing several birds with one stone and getting on with their lives.”, the minister said.