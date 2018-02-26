Don't Expect Porn Star Perfromance From Your Spouse--Agyinasare

Pornography and masturbation destroy marriages, Bishop Charles Agyinasare has warned. Teaching his congregation about ‘Finding and Locating Love’, the founder of Perez Chapel International said single people must strive to stay away from watching pornography and masturbating since those two sins can ruin their marriages in future.

Recently in Ghana, he said, “we were introduced to sex toys”. “We’re seeing a lot of the ladies now buying sex toys because they are told in church that they shouldn’t have premarital sex. Well, the essence of musturbation is sexual gratification. Sexual gratification outside marriage is a sin. That’s what Scripture says, and, so, whether it’s sex toys or whatever form of masturbation you are using, it is wrong”.

“But you see, you’ll masturbate if you’re watching pornography. And pornography is an addiction just like drug addiction. And in America, it’s been proved that 48% of Christians and pastors watch pornography and some of them are quitting in America, over 3000 pastors leave the pastorate every year because of pornography,” Bishop Agyinasare said.

Pornography, he noted, is not real, thus, addiction to it poses dangers to marriages since the expectations of the spouses who are addicted to it, are seldom met by their partners in reality.

“One of the dangers of pornography … [is that] pornography is not real because it’s acting. Most of the pornographic things there, it is acting. And in acting, the scenes are choreographed, and, so, for people who practise it, they realise that what they are watching and what they do with their spouses is not the same.

“Most of the people who indulge in pornography or the adult movie industry are athletes, and is your wife an athlete that you are going to raise the legs and twist the legs? Very soon you’ll break your wife’s bones. And the men you see in there, very athletic. Your man started out as a young man, he had six packs, now your man has developed one pack, all his packs have turned into one, and you want your man to behave like he was in his 20s. And some of those guys [in the porn industry] they do all kinds of things. And you want to kill your husband? You know there’s been men who were ‘working the works’ and they died in the room there. Is that what you want to do to your husband?” he wondered.

He said “most of the times, a lot of the things that happen in there, because when you’re acting movies, the producer and the director; he says: ‘OK, 1,2, 3, start’ and then he says cut. But when it comes to the real world … we don’t cut.

“So unfortunately, what it does is that you get addicted to it. And if you start getting addicted to pornography, what happens is that your spouse cannot compete with a perfect image because what you seen on screen or you watch on your laptop or on your iPad or your tablet or your phone, nobody can compete with that image, that image is so perfect, there’s nothing wrong but marriage is not perfect, sex in marriage is not even perfect, and, so, you need to be real, and, so, you need to overcome pornography”.

Apart from pornography and masturbation, Bishop Agyinasare also said single people in today’s world are also confronted with homosexuality and changing of their sexes. “You’ll see a man, he goes to change into a woman; a woman, she goes to change into a man because they think that they were born into the wrong body. Another challenge is homosexuality and lesbianism that is facing single people. When God made human beings he made them male and female. He did not make them Adam and Peter. … He did not make them Evelyn and Janet. God’s plan has always been that marriage should be between a man and a woman”.