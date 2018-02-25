Monitor Your Children And Be Responsible

Angel Touch Montessori School, a private basic school at South Odorkor in Accra has celebrated its fifth anniversary with a call on parents not to allow economic pressures to overshadow their oversight responsibility on their children.

In an address, the proprietor of the school, Mrs. Angela Larbi who made the call said parents should not only be committed to the rigorous eagerness to meet the financial needs of their children's education, but they should also follow their children to enable them to identify and nurture their innate talents and abilities.

She said while contemplating on their future, it was also important to celebrate the past achievement of the school in order to be able to make informed decisions.

The school, which she said started with her own two children could now boast of an encouraging 100 pupils ranging from crÃ¨che to primary 6, which is the upper limit of the school, adding that a Junior High School department with boarding facilities was being constructed at Kasoa in the Central Region and would serve as a branch of the school.

Mrs. Gloria Sackey, Headmistress of the school appreciated the efforts of teachers at moulding the character and training the minds of the young ones towards becoming future leaders and urged parents to continue the good work in financing the academic cause of their children as they stood to reap the fruits in due course.

The school can boast of extra-curricular activities like cadet corps, cultural, choreography, choir and quiz clubs.

Various awards were given to deserving pupils who excelled in various endeavors.