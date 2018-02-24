Water Supply In Adenta Gradually Improves

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has constructed a 73.2 kilometre pipeline under the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area - Sanitation and water Project (GAMA-SWP) to improve water supply to the people of Adenta Manmomo, near Accra.

To this end, households have been provided with 871 new service connections with five public stand pipes to support residents, who could not afford the GH¢ 200.00 subsidised new service cost.

The project, which is being sponsored by the World Bank through the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR) and the GWCL, has targeted 5,000 new service connections to curb the perennial water shortages in the Adenta communities and beyond.

Mr Somuah Tenkorang, the Project Engineer of GWCL disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency when Officials from the MSWR, led by Mr George Asiedu, a GAMA-SWP Coordinator at the MSWR, paid a working visit to the area.

Mr Tenkorang said access to water at Adenta Manmomo had been identified as a major problem in the area, which had compelled the residents to resort to unhygienic sources of water at the expense of their health.

He said by laying the pipelines the GWCL would effectively sustain the supply of potable water to the areas and urged the residents to take advantage of the GAMA-SWP to improve their household sanitation.

Mr Asiedu, on his part said, the GAMA-SWP was prepared to continuously engage and collaborate with the media, stakeholders and the authorities to bring new ideas that would change the attitude of the people towards good sanitation.

He said: 'Sanitation remains and continues to remain the major challenge confronting all the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and therefore there was the need for innovative measures to step up awareness on hygiene in the communities.'

Mr Asiedu said GAMA-SWP is a panacea to the problem of open defecation and improved water supply and called on the people to take advantage of it to solve the sanitation challenges in the areas.

