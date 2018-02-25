Prof. Allotey Was 'Patriotic, Fiercely Loyal'

President Akufo-Addo and ex-presidents Jerry Rawlings, J.A Kufuor and John Mahama were among many mourners at the forecourt of the State House who bid farewell to celebrated Scientist and Mathematician, Professor Francis Allotey.

Also in attendance at the pre-burial service on Friday were Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, members of the Council of State as well as Ministers of Clergy.

Academics from various disciplines, members of the Diplomatic Corp and chiefs and traditional leaders from the Central Region as well as many other mourners.

“He was patriotic and fiercely loyal to Ghana. This was a scientist whose knowledge and service were sought after throughout the world.

“He could have offered his services to other countries for higher financial gain but he chose country over gain, service to humanity over service to self,” the Environment Science and Technology Minister Professor Frimpong Boateng.

In a moving tribute he read on behalf of government he added, “today we pay respect to an icon of learning colossus.

“If we were to do a list of persons for a science and technology hall of fame, there will be no doubt in anybody’s mind that Prof. Allotey will make it to the top of that list.”

The renowned academic died aged 85 on November 2, 2017.

Born in Saltpond in 1932 Prof. Allotey was the first to introduce computer education in Ghana.