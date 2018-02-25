Court Suspends NPP Elections In Cape Coast

A Cape Coast Court has placed an injunction on the Cape Coast South constituency primaries of the governing New Patriotic Party.

The injunction follows a suit filed by some party faithful who are claiming that a Chairmanship candidate, Alexander Mensah Hagan, does not qualify to be on the ballot.

According to them, Mr. Hagan is a registered voter in the Cape Coast North constituency and therefore does not qualify to be on the ticket of Cape Coast South.

They, however, accept that Mr. Hagan is a member of the Cape Coast South constituency.

“…that conflicts the NPP’s rules and regulations on elections”, they said to Joy News correspondent, Richard Kojo Nyarko.

According to Richard, the petitioners are also accusing the party’s Constituency, Regional and National executives of bias for allowing an unfit candidate to contest the elections.