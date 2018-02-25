Introduce Leadership And Management Training In Medical Schools

Dr Yaw Perbi, a Physician and President of the International Student Ministries of Canada, has called for the introduction of leadership and management training into the curriculum of Medical Schools.

This, he said would ensure the rapid development of the nation and management of medical facilities in a holistic manner.

Dr Perbi made the call at the 11th Public Lecture of the Accra College of Medicine at Adjiriganno in Accra.

The lecture was on the topic 'Wanted: Mission Leaders not just Medical Doctors'.

Dr Perbi who is also the Founder and Global Chief Executive Officer of the Hud Group, an international organization, noted that that Ghana has made great strides in bridging the doctor-patient ratio and said the advent of private medical schools provides greater hope of meeting international standards in the near future.

He said the leadership ability of Medical Practitioners determined their effectiveness and potentials.

'Don't forget that you are going to lead human beings, their lives are going to be placed in your hands and the only way you can measure up is competence with character', Dr Perbi said.

He described a leader as a person who influences people to achieve noble goals.

Dr Perbi noted that the safety of patients could not be guaranteed in the hands of a reckless Medical Practitioners.

The Medical Practitioner expressed concern about the insanitary conditions and filth that has engulfed communities leading to the outbreak of cholera and other diseases.

He urged Medical Practitioners to upgrade their skills through education and research.

Dr Perbi urged them to accept postings to rural area where their services were needed and added that their profession was a call from God to serve humanity.

GNA