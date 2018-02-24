Senior High Schools Receive Bins From AMA

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has donated 300 litter bins to some Senior High Schools in Accra as part of its efforts to support in the education of students in waste segregation.

It would also prevent littering and get rid of filth around the schools in Accra while generating income for waste sorters who would be selling the materials to recycling companies.

Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive at the presentation ceremony said the distribution of the bins would help scale-up the efforts of sensitising the students on the economic, environmental and health benefits of waste separation.

'We believe that with the support of key stakeholders, our effort to ensure Accra becoming a cleaner city will become a reality and more proactive to remedy the current unhealthy practices such as indiscriminate littering,' he said.

Mr Sowah said the sanitation situation in Accra had improved 'as we measure our performance against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's wish to ensure a cleaner city.'

He said this had come about since enough education was carried out by using the media and community engagements to change the attitude of the people as well as enforcement of the AMA's byelaws.

The Accra MCE said the AMA would embark on a massive law compliance drive to compel residents to register with accredited waste management companies to ensure that the President's vision was achieved.

Mr Sowah said: 'The vision of the President requires a change in actions, plans, aggressive city approaches, enforcement of mechanisms and attitudinal change,' adding that; 'if we all change our attitudes and create clean and healthy environment at the individual level, things will be better for all of us.'

He advised the citizenry to refrain from unhealthy habits towards the environment and always ensure that they keep their surroundings clean to promote good health.

Mrs Margarette Frimpong-Koree, the Metro Director of Education of the Ghana Education Service who received the litter bins called for commitment from everyone to ensure compliance of the sanitation laws.

She gave the assurance that the bins would be put to good use and expressed gratitude to the AMA.