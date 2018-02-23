Takoradi Tech University Gets Pro-Vice Chancellor

The newly inducted Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Takoradi Technical University, Professor Victor Kweku Bondzie Micah, has been charged to champion the strategic goals of the University to help project it to a higher academic pedestal.

Prof. Micah, a native of Winneba in the Central Region, becomes the first to occupy the position since the upgrade of the Polytechnic into a Technical University and would be in charge of all academic affairs.

Dr Mrs Henrietta Abane, the Council Chairperson, at the induction ceremony, commended the University Community for the peaceful process before, during and after the election of Prof. Micah.

She called on all teaching and non-teaching staff to work in harmony and support the new Pro-Vice Chancellor as his success would greatly depend on the hard work of all the staff.

Dr Abane expressed confidence in the abilities and capabilities of Prof. Micah and challenged him to bring his expertise and dynamism to bear on achieving the set goals and philosophy of the University.

Reverend Prof. John Frank Eshun, the Vice Chancellor, commended the search committee for its commitment, diligence to work and zeal for success and said it had done a good job.

Prof. Eshun charged all deans and heads of department to give the needed support to the Pro Vice Chancellor to enable him to achieve the targets set by the University.

Prof. Micah, on his part, called for unity among staff for the development of the University.

He said even though the challenges ahead may seem daunting, they were surmountable adding; 'We cannot afford to be paralyzed by disunity and mediocrities so let us foster a cordial working relationship that will help us meet our set targets,' he said.

Prof. Micah expressed gratitude to the committee and the University Community for electing him as the Pro Vice Chancellor.

'I promise to do my best to meet the responsibilities of the office as stipulated in the University Statutes to achieve the targets stated in the Five-Year Strategic Plan'.