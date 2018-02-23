Berla Mundi, Naa Ashorkor, Abeiku Santana, others ranked 2017 Most Influential ‘On-Air

Starr FM and GhOne TV presenter, Berla [Mundi] Addardey has emerged the 2017 Most Influential On-Air Personality in the 2017 Ghana Social Media Rankings spearheaded by Avance Media, CliQAfrica, Eazzy Social and Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH.

The ranking which focuses on Radio and TV presenters had Berla [Mundi] Addardey moving from the 2nd position in the 2016 ranking to emerge the frontrunner beating Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku of Joy 99.7 FM.

Berla [Mundi] Addardey who also has the highest number of followers across Social Media (Facebook, Twitter & Instagram) numbering over 990,000 also recorded the highest number of new followers totaling 441,513 in 2017.

Following keenly is Naa Ashorkor and Jessica Opare Saforu who also recorded a total following of over 850,000 and 740,000 followers in 2017

Findings from the report also indicate Afia Schwarzenegger lost the highest number of followers in 2017 totaling 231,903 across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

New entrants on the annual ranking include: Israel Laryea, Abeiku Santana and Amanda Jissih on the 6th, 7th, and 9th positions respectively.

Full report on the 2017 Ghana Social Media Rankings are available on www.smrankings.org

Below are the 2017 Top 10 Most Influential On-Air Personality on Social Media:

1. Berla Addardey

2. Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku

3. Jessica Opare Saforo

4. Nana Aba Anamoah

5. Mama Akumaa Zimbi

6. Israel Laryea

7. Abeiku Santana

8. Caroline Sampson

9. Amanda Jissih

10. DJ Black

With appraisal to the 2016 Rankings, Afia Schwarzenegger, Sammy Forson and Peace Hyde were the OAPs who moved out of the ranking from 2016 to make way for new Entrants but still do possess great chances together with Bola Ray, Anita Akuffo, Kofi Okyere Darko and Jay Foley to make subsequent rankings.

The ranking which is based on the GSMR Score was analysed from their Social Media followings, Growth Difference, Engagements, Post Reaches and Mentions.

The 2017 Ghana Social Media Rankings was conducted by Avance Media, CliQAfrica, Eazzy Social and Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH.