Our Myopic Vampire-Elites Still Fail To See The Giant-Sized Writing On The Wall

Valerie Sawyer is a brilliant writer. She undoubtedly would make a very good African novelist - if she puts her mind to it. She is also a quintessential middle-class Ghanaian: well-educated; born into a privileged background; hard-working; and often minded to give back to society when the opportunity to do so presents itself.

In her case, she chose to give back to society by accepting the position of deputy chief of staff at the presidency, during the years the National Democratic Congress (NDC) governed Ghana under the leaderships of presidents John Atta Mills and John Mahama.

Alas, the trouble about most middle-class Ghanaians, is that they do not realise that there is a lot of disenchantment and anger amongst many of Ghana's less privileged younger generations - who daily see people from their strata of society paying for the petty crimes they commit by being sentenced to serve jail terms in law courts across Ghana: whiles those engaged in the high-level corruption slowly destroying Ghana manipulate the system and get away with grand larceny that ought to be severely punished with long jail sentences with hard labour meted out to the super-wealthy culprits involved in it.

What the Valarie Sawyers in our midst do not seem realise, is that today, it is Martin Amidu who actually stands between them and the anarchy that will follow the social explosion that is bound to occur, as sure as day follows night, if retribution is not exacted for the egregious thievery engaged in by the sundry vested interests busy milking Mother Ghana dry. For their information our country sits on a massive powder keg. Only Martin Amidu's work as Special Prosecutor will prevent that ticking time-bomb from exploding.

The question is: Why are our nation's myopic vampire-elites still failing to see the giant-sized writing on the wall? Food for thought. Hmmm, Oman Ghana - eyeasem o: asem kesie ebeba debi ankasa.