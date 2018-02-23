Joy 99.7 FM Ranks 2017 Most Influential Ghanaian Brand on Social Media

Joy 99.7 FM has ranked the 2017 Most Influential Ghanaian brand on social media beating off competition from 2016 frontrunner, Citi 97.3 FM in the 2017 Ghana Social Media Rankings spearheaded by Avance Media, CliQAfrica, eazzysocial & Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH.

The ranking which focuses on organisations in Ghana shows, Joy 99.7 FM amassed the highest number of followers in 2017 across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram numbering 482,612. Keen rival Citi 97.3 FM also over 400,000 followers across these same platforms.

Following them keenly are Vodafone Ghana, UTV Ghana and Y 107.9 FM.

According to the report, the brands and more were monitored across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram throughout 2017 and aside their total followership; Growth Difference, Engagements, Post Reach and Mentions in 2017 were also considered in the research for this ranking.

New entrants on the 2017 ranking include: GTP Fashion, Pulse Ghana, GhanaMusic.com, Access Bank Ghana and KNUST.

Full report on the 2017 Ghana Social Media Rankings are available on www.smrankings.org

Below were the 2017 20 Most Influential Ghanaians on Social Media

Joy 99.7 FM Citi 97.3 FM Vodafone Ghana UTV Ghana Y 107.9 FM Adom TV JoyNews Adom 106.3 FM KNUST MTN Ghana com OMG Voice Com.GH Fashion Ghana Magazine Access Bank Ghana Ghandour Cosmetics Ltd Daily Graphic Pulse Ghana GTP Fashion Ghana Music

Potential entrants onto the ranking include; Ghana Music Awards, GhPage.com, People's Celebrity Awards Gh and GhOne TV.

The ranking which is based on the GSMR Score was analysed from their Social Media followings, Growth Difference, Engagements, Post Reaches and Mentions.

The 2017 Ghana Social Media Rankings was conducted by Avance Media, CliQAfrica, eazzysocial and Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH.