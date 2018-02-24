WordDigest: Count It All Joy When...

"My brethren, count it all joy when you fall into various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience. But let patience have its perfect work, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing"

[James 1:2-4]

NKJV

Life has diverse ways of presenting it self to us daily.

When we are aware of the diversities of life, then we should count it all joy.

Because the future is only known to God.

Where you are financially destabilise count it all joy for your faith is being tested.

That marriage on the rocks count it all joy and be patient.

That joblessness count it all joy and wait patiently for His time.

Whatever your condition might be, count it all joy for your faith is being tested to a point where if you endure you won't lack nothing.

In doing so, concentrate on your faith in Christ Jesus not on what you are going through.

Concentrate on your faith in Christ Jesus rather than the problem.

God bless you for reading and sharing.

Prayer

Dear God, strengthen us to walk in faith all day in Jesus' name, Amen.

