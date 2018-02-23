Unemployed School Of Hygiene Graduates Go Red On Gov't

The bonded unposted graduates of Schools of Hygiene, wish to bring to the notice of Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Local Government Service Secretariat and all stakeholders our genuine interns to picket again before the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development very soon demanding for our financial clearance leading to our employment by Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

BACKGROUND

We, the 2016 unposted graduates of Schools of Hygiene ( Accra, Tamale and Ho) and some graduands whose names were omitted during the mass posting earlier 2016, which comprises (2011,2012,2013,2014 and 2015)batches had several attempts to get financial clearance but all yielded no results.

However, the graduates who have completed the Schools of Hygiene across the country are waiting for their recruitment as promised by the Ministry during our last picketing on 5th September, 2017 and we were later asked to fill the Public Service Commission Form 2 which was submitted to Office of the Head of the Local Government Service for our recruitment, still remains jobless.

We completed in August 2016 and were at home without employed.

The second batch has also completed in August 2017 also added up.

The third batch is yet to complete this year August 2018 so the whole issues need to be taken care of by Government and the Ministry as a whole.

Upon several occasions written letters of appeal, letters of grievances, booking appointments and several follow-ups to the Ministry, yet we are unattended to.

Unfortunately, most of these students awaiting posting are victims of scrapped training allowances and can not afford to miss the right of been absorbed directly into the service as it has always been for health trainees.

We are agitating because we have been bonded by Government during our 2 or 3 years of training.

We do not want to be accumulated again in the house for many years before posting.

Having exhausted all our diplomatic avenues in dialogue with the Ministry, the issue remains the same which the entire graduates of the above mentioned batches are of no restrain to exercise on the picketing again until the last person receives his or her appointment letter we will not move from the Ministry.

We, the unposted Hygiene graduates across the country in charge of sanitation for our dear Nation has feel neglected, dejected and disappointed by Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and Local Government Service Secretariat for their failure to address our challenges upon their promises.

We are therefore, giving the Government one (1) month ultimatum to solve our grievances.

