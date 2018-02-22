Distill Ghana Manager In Court On Charges Of Assaulting A Journalist

Isaac Mensah, Brands Manager of Distill Ghana Limited

Isaac Mensah, Brands Manager of Distill Ghana Limited, local manufacturers of Savanna and Hunters Liquors has appeared before the Abeka Magistrate court charged for allegedly assaulting a journalist.

Isaac Mensah pleaded not guilty and the court presided over by Madam Victoria Ghansah has admitted him to bail in the sum of GHc 20,000.00 with two sureties. He would appear again on March 1.

Mensah was said to have assaulted Raphael Apetorgbor, a journalist with Daily Express at Lapaz, a suburb of Accra.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Hanson Armah told the Abeka Magistrate Court that on August 12, 2017, Apetorgbor, a senior journalist of the above mentioned media house bought a bottle of purported expired Savanna Hunters Dry, a product of Distill Limited at a shop in Sowutuom, a suburb of Accra.

He said the complainant contacted the company and a decision was taken for the junior brands manager to meet the complainant at Lapaz so that he (accused) would be shown where the complainant bought the expired drink.

However, when they met on the 16 August, the journalist had a change of mind. But Mensah, who did not understand the sudden change of events, manhandled and heckled Apetorgbor.

At the court yesterday, counsel for the accused, Muniru Mohammed said his client was innocent.

He said there were witnesses where the altercation occurred and prayed the court to admit the accused to self-recognizance bail.

The lawyer said the accused had been cooperative, that Mensah had persons of good character to stand as sureties that the accused was not a flight risk and would not abscond from justice.

The court, however, refused the application for self-recognizance bail and asked the accused to bring two persons to execute the bail bond.