NPP Elder Appiah-Menka Goes Home May 24th

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia led a delegation of members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to mourn with the family and friends of late lawyer and NPP stalwart Akenten Appiah-Menka at his one-week observation.

The one-week remembrance of late NPP stalwart and a founding father, Akenten Appiah-Menka was held in Kumasi the Ashanti Regional capital.

Appia Menka who was also a member of the council of elders of the party died on 13th February 2018 at the age of 84.

Dr. Bawumia in a brief interview with the media described the late Appiah-Menka as a true statesman who dedicated his life to the service of Ghana.

“I am deeply saddened by his loss and pray the almighty God to grant him peaceful rest. May the Lord comfort the bereaved family. Nana due!” Dr Bawumia later posted on his Facebook wall after the event in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

Mr. Menka was a private legal practitioner and businessman. He is popularly also known for producing the popular Appino soap in the 80s.

He was a member of the Constitution Review Commission which was established by the Mills administration.

Mr. Appiah Menka is also the Chairman of the Ashanti Oil Mills, Appiah Menka Complex Limited and Appiah Menka Plantations.

Key among government officials at the one-week observation include Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen, Majority Leader Of Parliament Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, Dr.Richard Anane and Dr. Addo Tuffour and others.

The family announced that the Ashanti Regional Chairman of Council of Elders will be buried on Thursday May 24, 2018.