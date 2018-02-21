South Africa beat India by six wickets in second T20

Top man: Heinrich Klaasen hit 69 in South Africa's six-wicket win over India. By Christiaan Kotze (AFP/File)

South Africa beat India by six wickets in the second Twenty20 international at SuperSport Park on Wednesday.

Scores in brief:

India 188-4 in 20 overs (S. Raina 30, M. Pandey 79 not out, M. Dhoni 52 not out; J. Dala 2-28)

South Africa 189-4 in 18.4 overs (J. Duminy 64 not out, H. Klaasen 69; J. Unadkat 2-42)

Result: South Africa won by six wickets

Series: The three-match series is tied at 1-1

Toss: South Africa

Remaining match:

February 24, Cape Town