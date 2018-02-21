South Africa beat India by six wickets in the second Twenty20 international at SuperSport Park on Wednesday. Scores in brief: India 188-4 in 20 overs (S.
South Africa beat India by six wickets in second T20
South Africa beat India by six wickets in the second Twenty20 international at SuperSport Park on Wednesday.
Scores in brief:
India 188-4 in 20 overs (S. Raina 30, M. Pandey 79 not out, M. Dhoni 52 not out; J. Dala 2-28)
South Africa 189-4 in 18.4 overs (J. Duminy 64 not out, H. Klaasen 69; J. Unadkat 2-42)
Result: South Africa won by six wickets
Series: The three-match series is tied at 1-1
Toss: South Africa
Remaining match:
February 24, Cape Town