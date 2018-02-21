Campaign Against Plastic Waste Gets Support

The pupils and management of Elisha Preparatory School at Nangalikania, a suburb of Navrongo in the Upper East Region, have pledged to support the fight against plastic waste and reduce the menace to the barest minimum.

The pupils made the pledge when the School marked the 'Plastic Bag Action Day' by picking plastic waste and presenting a proposal on ways to stop littering to the Kassena Nankana Municipal Assembly.

Master Jeffrey Bayitania, a 14-year old pupil, who read the proposal on behalf of his schoolmates, said they would continually sensitise the community members to adopt good sanitary practices towards making Ghana a beautiful place to live.

He said they believed it was time to raise awareness in Navrongo of the harmfulness of plastic bags littering the fields in Upper East to effect a positive change because the practice harmed the environment, aquatic life and compounded the sanitation problems in the country.

He said the children wanted to see a change, not by recycling, but in reducing plastic littering, specifically plastic bags in the fields and in the streets.

They proposed that the Assemblies adopt a model under which it would charge customers a minimum fee when they went for shopping with plastic bags.

Master Bayitania said: 'We are asking the people of Navrongo for commitment to this cause…, Let Navrongo be the first town in Ghana to adopt this model.'

Mr Pious Akambe, the Environmental and Sanitation Officer, who received the proposal on behalf of the Assembly, congratulated the pupils for making an effort to reduce plastic waste littering and indicated the Assembly's support to the cause.

Madam Christine Wassmer, a lecturer in the field of Literature from Switzerland, and Initiator of the Plastic Action Day, told the Ghana News Agency that the children had taken the right step to address the problem.

She said the move was right, adding that the suggestions the pupils had made had worked in other countries.

She, therefore, expressed the hope that authorities would help the children to accomplish the dream to beautify the Municipality.

Mr Steven Dosu Jnr, an Environment Consultant of South Consult Limited, charged the pupils to be agents of change.

He said households controlled plastics only by burning, which was harmful as it polluted the air and called for policies that would reduce excessive use of plastics.