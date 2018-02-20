Accra Hearts of OAK ranked as 2017 Most Influential Football Club on Social Media

Accra Hearts of Oak has retained its leading position as the Most Influential Football Club on Social Media in the Ghana Social Media Rankings spearheaded by Avance Media, CliQAfrica, eazzysocial and Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH.

The football club which grew its social media following with 46,239 new followers in 2017 also remains the most followed Ghanaian football club on Social Media.

Following keenly is Kumasi Asante Kotoko who also recorded the highest number of new followers totaling 52,286 across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

New clubs who have joined the annual ranking include: Great Olympics, Sekondi Hasaacas, Wa All Stars, Elmina Sharks and Bechem United.

Full report on the 2017 Ghana Social Media Rankings is available on www.smrankings.org

Below are the 2017 Top 10 Most Influential Football Clubs on Social Media:

Accra Hearts of Oak Asante Kotoko Inter Allies Great Olympics Sekondi Hasaacas WAFA SC Wa All Stars Elmina Sharks Dreams FC Bechem United

Other prominent clubs who have the potential of emerging in subsequent rankings include: Techiman City, Eleven Wonders, Tema Youth FC and Ashanti Gold.

The ranking which is based on the GSMR Score was analysed from their Social Media followings, Growth Difference, Engagements, Post Reaches and Mentions.

The 2017 Ghana Social Media Rankings was conducted by Avance Media, CliQAfrica, eazzysocial and Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH in partnership Pearl Richards Foundation.