Kevin Prince Boateng Ranked as 2017 Most Influential Footballer on Social Media

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder, Kevin Prince Boateng has beaten off competition to retain his eminent position as the Most Influential Ghanaian Footballer on Social Media in the 2017 Ghana Social Media Rankings spearheaded by Avance Media, CliQAfrica, eazzysocial and Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH.

Kevin Prince Boateng who has over 6.5 Million followers across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram also recorded over 200000 new followers in 2017. Following keenly is 2015 frontrunner, Michael Essien who recorded also over 740000 new followers in 2017.

Juventus FC midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah who grew his accounts from 1,220,669 followers to over 2 Million recorded the highest number of new followers totaling 817331 in 2017.

New Entrants on the annual ranking include: Baba Rahman and Thomas Partey at 8th and 9th positions respectively.

Full report on the 2017 Ghana Social Media Rankings is available on www.smrankings.org

Below are the 2017 Top 10 Most Influential

Kevin-Prince Boateng Michael Essien Kwadwo Asamoah Christian Atsu Asamoah Gyan Sulley Muntari Andre Ayew Baba Rahman Thomas Partey Samuel Inkoom

Potential entrants on subsequent rankings include: Jordan Ayew, Stephen Appiah, Daniel Amartey and Jerry Akaminko.

The ranking which is based on the GSMR Score was analysed from their Social Media followings, Growth Difference, Engagements, Post Reaches and Mentions.

The 2017 Ghana Social Media Rankings was conducted by Avance Media, CliQAfrica, eazzysocial and Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH in partnership Pearl Richards Foundation.