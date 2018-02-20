Mobile Phone Thief Escapes Lynching

But for the timely intervention of the Winneba Police, a 25-year-old man, who was accused of stealing a mobile phone, would have been lynched by a mob.

Evans Hackim, according to police reports, stole a mobile phone that was being charged in a client's shop under the pretext of selling air fresheners.

Three other mobile phones, suspected to have also been stolen by suspect, were discovered in his bag during a search by the police.

The Winneba District Crime Officer, ASP Reverend John Agbemebiase, when contacted, said around 2:45 pm on Friday, October 16, 2018, police had information that a suspected thief had been attacked by a mob.

The police rushed to the scene and managed to save Hackim, who was later transported to the police station for safe keeping.

The said techno mobile phone was also recovered by the police.

Information indicated that Hackim came to the shop of the complainant under the pretext of selling air fresheners but ended up stealing a mobile phone.

Three additional mobile phones, including Motorola, Samsung and Techno, were also found in his bag.

In his caution statement, the suspect confessed that he stole the three other mobile phones from different shops that same day.

He led the police to those shops that he visited to allegedly steal the phones.

The victims have since reported at the police station to identify their phones.

He said the suspect has provisionally been charged with unlawful entry and stealing and would be arraigned before court after police investigations.

( [email protected] )

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey