The Doctor Died But The Patient Lived

A story is told of a Jewish Doctor named Youra Litchitz. The date was April 19, 1943. A train departed from Mechelen transit camp in Belgium bound for the death camp at Auschwitz. It was the twentieth such train to make the journey and was transporting more than 1,600 Jews to their deaths. Three men were determined to stop it and free as many prisoners as they could. Their leader was a young Jewish doctor named Youra Livchitz. Brilliant and charismatic, Youra was also a writer and actor. Fluent in Latin, Greek, German, and French, his future was unlimited. He was joined by two non-Jewish friends, Robert Maistriau and Jean Franklemon.

The three were armed only with a lantern, a pistol, and two sets of pliers. They covered the lantern in red tissue paper to simulate a stop light and set it on the train track. When the train came to a halt, Youra fired his pistol to draw the attention of the Nazi soldiers. Robert and Jean jumped onto railway cars and used their pliers to pry open the doors. Inspired by their actions, some of the Jewish prisoners sprang into action as well, making their way out of the cars and leaping to the ground. In all, 231 Jews fled the train that night. Twenty-three died in the attempt, while the others escaped into the countryside. Not one of them was betrayed back to the Nazis by the Belgian people. Youra Livchitz was not so fortunate. He escaped the Nazis that night and continued his efforts on behalf of his fellow Jews, but he was eventually betrayed by a traitor and arrested. He escaped prison but was betrayed again and executed. Jean Franklemon and Robert Maistriau survived the war, dying in 1977 and 2008, respectively. What a story!!! The heroics of one doctor saved over 231 human lives, but in the end the doctor died but they lived.

Another story is told of a Doctor who died whilst a countless number of patients he healed lived. For instance He healed; a man with leprosy in a city in Galilee, Peter’s mother in law in Capernaum, a 12 year old girl in Capernaum, two blind men in Capernaum, a few people in Nazareth, a man who was deaf and could hardly talk in the Decapolis, a blind man just outside Bethsaida, and a blind man in Jerusalem. Also In a synagogue, he healed; a woman who could not stand straight, two blind men near Jericho, a servant of the high priest whose ear Peter had cut off in the garden of Gethsemane and raised the young son of a widow as well as Healed another young boy. In addition; people who touched him or his clothes to be healed including many who had diseases, a woman with a discharge of blood and crowds in various towns. His medical missions were that he had come that they (his patients) might have life and have it more abundantly. This Doctor is the most important person in all of recorded history. He performed minimum invasive surgeries without the privilege of a surgical theatre. In addition, he specialized in one area of medicine where most physicians have no chance of specializing because his specialization was designed from the foundation of this world. He cures a disease that affects every aspect of our human nature; a disease whose remedy never existed until he came to this earth. One the WHO has no essential medicine to cure even till today. That disease is sin. This Doctor came to fight and eradicate sin so that his patients can live. He exchanged His live for our sins. He was God’s provision for man’s sin, and died in the sinner’s place. He who was sinless took man’s sin upon Himself, and suffered the penalty of God’s wrath for all who believe (2 Cor. 5:21).

He provided his patients with His righteousness so that we may spend eternity. But in addition to this He is the example, He is the standard of righteousness for all who believe. The trials and tests which we face are not unknown to Him, for He was tempted in all points, yet without sin. He did not only cure his patients but had to die. It was his death which saved humanity from sin in the past; it is his life which delivers us from sin in the present and future. On the cross, he died, but the thief on the cross was saved. This Doctor died for the patient, the sinner as a “substitutionary atonement.” Without Him, we would suffer the death penalty for our own sins. And while being reviled, He did not revile in return; while suffering, He uttered no threats, but kept entrusting Himself to Him who judges righteously; and He Himself bore our sins in His body on the cross, so that we might die to sin and live to righteousness; for by His wounds you were healed. The chastening for our well-being fell upon Him, and by His scourging we are healed. This is what Dr Jesus Christ can do. The doctor who died but his patients continue to live. We have been buried with Him through baptism into death, in order that as He was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father, so we too might walk in newness of life. For if we have become united with Him in the likeness of His death, certainly we shall be also in the likeness of His resurrection. If you truly believe in the Lord Jesus Christ, you have eternal life. You can rest in that truth. The apostle John has written: “And the testimony is this that God has given us eternal life, and this life is in His Son. He who has the Son has the life; he who does not have the Son of God does not have the life” (1 John 5:11-12). When you have Jesus Christ, you have eternal life.

By Dr Ernest Aggrey, 0543999776/[email protected]