‘’If Knowledge can create problems, it is not through ignorance that we can solve them’’-Isaac Asimov

The Ghanaian problem is deeper than we could ever think or imagine. It’s not a problem of an African cup of nation curse, pre or post election violence or failure of our supposed ‘systems ’to yield necessary results. The problem with Ghana is simply and squarely a failure of leadership.

‘’There is a cult of ignorance in Ghana, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that ‘my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.’’-unknown.

There is nothing wrong with the Ghanaian mindset or persona. There is nothing wrong with our present location. Neither can we blame our colonial masters, the British, for our present predicaments. The Ghanaian problem is the inability and involuntariness of our leaders to leave up to the demands of the positions they occupy. In other words, we have succeeded as a nation in putting ‘irresponsible’ people in positions of ‘power’ which demand responsibility. Hence these people are unable to meet the challenge of the 21st century leadership which is exclusively by example. The hallmark of true leadership is by personal example. The character of one man (the president) is capable of establishing the quantum of change any society would want to experience. But we must note that in order to effect a lasting change, a radical programme of social and economic shakeup has to be in place. In other words a well-conceived and reproducible agenda of reform has to be in place. I wonder if the establishment of a ‘politically motivated’ national development plan is an action in the right direction, considering the fact that the politician is the very person who created the mess we find ourselves in. Can the person who created the mess be capable of taking us out of the mess? Your guess is as good as mine. Their inability to offer the citizenry quality leadership is exactly the reason we are in this state of hopelessness. As a country we are in dire need of exemplary leadership.

“The greatest want of the world is the want of men—men who will not be bought or sold; men who in their inmost souls are true and honest; men who do not fear to call sin by its right name; men whose conscience is as true to duty as the needle to the [magnetic] pole; men who will stand for the right though the heavens fall”- E.G. White

This I believe is our greatest want with regards to Leadership. I am not by this writing, connoting the idea that Ghana is beyond change without a perfect leader. Quite on the contrary, I am saying that Ghana can change today if and only if she chances on leaders who have the volition, the ability and the vision. Such people are rare in any place or time. But the onus of responsibility lays on the edified citizens especially the intellectual community to lead the way in creating an atmosphere conducive for growth and development, the change we crave for. If this conscious effort is not made, I am sorry to say that we labour, but in vain. We resign ourselves to bad leaders at our peril.

As citizens we must do away with such resignation, rise up today and reject those habits which cripple our aspiration and inhibit our chances of becoming a country worth emulating. Lest we forget, we boast of unprecedented democracy in the sub-region, but this same democracy is under threat whenever we enter an election year. Ghana can boast of many thoughtful men and women of conscience, a large number of gifted people. We equally boast of a Christian majority, some people have even moved further to refer to Ghana as being a ‘Christian country’. What then is preventing us from realizing our goals and aspirations? How come our talented men make so little impact on the life of our motherland? Why is it that Corruption, Nepotism, Mismanagement of national assets, selfishness, maladroitness, commonness seem so much the order of the day, inhibiting the good influences at work in our society at large? Why have the good people become impotent all of a sudden whilst the worst continue in their loathsomeness?

I believe Ghana is a country favoured by Divine providence. I also believe there are individuals in this country who have the right leadership qualities to facilitate the transformation of society into a modern and attractive one. As a nation, we are endowed with vast human and material resources but for lack of proper leadership, we have not been able to harness and channel these resources into productiveness. Our leaders have betrayed irretrievably Ghana’s high destiny and posterity will judge them. The myriad of billions poured into our national coffers in the last decade would have been enough to move us above middle-income status and the lives of many poor and needy would have equally been transformed. But what happened to all these billions? Under the auspices of the ‘national judgment debt paying committee’ most of these monies were siphoned into accounts owned by Ghanaians living ‘miraculously’ in Ghana. That notwithstanding, people in power and their accomplices who occupy prestigious positions (like CEOs, DCEs, BOARD CHAIRMEN, COUNCIL MEMBERS…etc) have squandered and embezzled national funds through inflated contracts and importation of all kinds of useless consumer merchandise.

Party loyalists who have neither the desire nor the competence to execute contracts of national interest are still awarded contracts under the auspices of No-bid contracts popularly referred to as SOLE SOURCING. Through this act contracts are inflated and the state loses more money that could have been valuable in executing other tasks.

The proliferation of sycophants and ‘unwanted brains’ in our public sector has led to its overstaffing and unproductiveness. This in turn leads to escalating salaries that suppress our national coffers. These are to mention but a few impediments that stand in our way as a country with high aspirations. Does it ever cross our minds or prickle our conscience that posterity will pass a terrible judgment on us; we will become bête noires after we have accomplished our betrayal and passed on? Should one crave for wealth and endanger the well being of the majority?

Should an individual’s quest for power become an imperilment to our peace and stability as a nation? Should we continue to be nonchalant whilst the ‘greedy bastards’ increase in ‘wealth size’ and improve upon their physical appearance whilst there are several malnourished kids in the society?

‘’We have lost the twentieth century; are we bent on seeing that our children also lose the twenty-first?’’ -Chinua Achebe …….GOD FORBID!’’

By MH/Dr Ernest Aggrey, 0543999776/[email protected]