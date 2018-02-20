The Congo Job-Why Asante Kotoko Must Not Fail This Time

The Congo Job is a herculean task against the backdrop that Asante Kotoko SC could only manage a 1-0 score line in their own backyard. Asante Kotoko SC started their Confederation Cup campaign against a well determined Club Athletic Renaissance Ainglo (CARA) of Congo. They (CARA) did nothing but to frustrate the effort of the porcupine warriors at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

It was clash between two old foes that are very familiar with each other on the African terrain meeting on a countable number of times in the past. Asante Kotoko SC have struggled to make it out of the first round of their African Club Competition against "minnows" in African football and were expected to demolish their Congolese counterparts in front of a well packed stadium. But they failed to wake up from their slumbers and hence failed to put the game beyond redemption which could have made their return trip to Congo a mere formality. Asante Kotoko SC have not participated in any African football competition since the change in format to accommodate four groups instead of the previous Two groups at the ‘’Group stage’’. That being said, the teeming supporters of Kotoko expressed satisfaction with the general performance of team and were positive their club will be making it to the group stages of the CAF Confederations cup competition.

The ‘’Congo Job’’ must be a dauntless task for the porcupine warriors if football is limited to the playing field alone but African football is not like UEFA Football where Liverpool can demolish FC Porto by five goals to nil in Porto’s own backyard making their return league in England a mere academic exercise. In Africa, there are several non-footballing factors that affect the outcome of a match. Intimidation of visiting team by the home supporters has been on the agenda of most clubs hence reducing the quality of our game. Goalkeeper Massa Chansa’s heroics will not be forgotten anytime soon but Kotoko stands the chance of making him pick balls at the back of his net if they go into the game with the mentality to win. And by this I mean playing an attacking football probably with a 4-4-2 diamond formation and maintaining a tactically discipline11 men throughout the 90 minutes.

The playing body of Asante Kotoko should psyche themselves up and be ready give CARA, a tough opposition. Regardless of what transpired in Kumasi, I believe Kotoko have what it takes to be the nemesis of CARA. Their inability to put the game beyond redemption in Kumasi should not hinder them from to adopting a toe-to-toe approach in February 21 return leg in Brazzaville. It is this toe-to-toe approach that paid dividend for Liverpool in Portugal and I believe Kotoko have them men to use a similar approach in Brazzaville. Attack-minded teams with a well drilled defence will always suffice. The organization of the Kotoko players on the field of play must be good enough to keep the opposition out, while hoping to take advantage of the few chances they will get at the other end. This is a must win for Asante Kotoko and the players must press aggressively on the front foot whilst maintain a disciplined backline to ward of any danger. The Asante Kotoko players must move quickly anytime an opponent has the ball. Offensive players run out of time when under high pressure and have less time to look up or find a good pass. However, the defense line of Kotoko must make themselves harder to beat by slowing down a few feet from the player with the ball by taking small steps and decreasing their speed. Also, they must get their tackles right and commit fully when tackling their opponents. Good defenders create fear in attackers by putting pressure on them the second they move. In addition, the porcupine warriors must be cautious of setting offside traps because it is a liability when the opposing team does not play through balls to a fast forward. In addition, the Kotoko players must not worry about fouling because they will be much more effective playing aggressively and getting called for fouls occasionally than playing timid and avoiding fouls.

Finally, the Kotoko players must as a Team keeping their anger and frustration under control. They should not let their anger and frustration get the better o them nut rather use it as a motivation to play better. With this in mind no amount of frustration will surmount their tenacity and zeal to conquer Africa all other things being equal

The very best of luck to the Kum Apem lads, the task at hand is daunting but not impossible.

By Dr Ernest Aggrey, 0543999776/[email protected]