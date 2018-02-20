Lassa Fever, Beware of Lassa Fever

LASSA FEVER Lassa fever is a viral disease restricted to West Africa only.
Lassa is a town in Borno state, north eastern Nigeria, (close to N'Djamena, capital of Chad, and along the border with Cameroon), where 2 nurses, at a mission hospital, who contracted the hitherto unknown disease, died in 1969.
This rat-borne, viral disease is endemic in Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Liberia with sporadic outbreaks in other West African countries, including Ghana, Guinea and more recently, Togo and Burkina Faso.
Ghana reported its first case in 2011 About 1% of infected persons go on to die, and it has been estimated, that each year, about 5,000 people die from Lassa fever in Nigeria and other west African countries.
LASSA VIRUS Lassa virus lives in rats. Rats, are carriers only, they act as reservoir, and they excrete the virus through urine, and feces. Humans accidentally ingest contaminated food and drinks and other household items containing the virus.
The virus is readily killed in boiling water. DISEASE TRANSMISSION Direct contacts with the urine, vomitus, and blood, from infected persons, has been found to spread the disease.
Like the Ebola virus, Lassa virus have been detected in semen of infected individuals, for up to 6 weeks, after onset of symptoms, making sexual transmission, possible.
An infected person may cross into neighboring countries (prior to developing full symptoms),and transmit the virus to persons they come into contact with.
RISK FACTOR FOR DISEASE Living in areas, where Rats are found Hunting for rats Consuming rats as food Living in insanitary conditions Direct contact including Health workers, with fluids from infected persons
Pregnant Women: Severe forms of Lassa fever infection, occur in pregnant women, especially during the 3rd trimester. Maternal and Fetal death rates are over 80%.
INCUBATION PERIOD Symptoms appear 10 days after infection, (the range is 1-3 weeks). 8 out of 10 infected persons do not show significant symptoms and the illness goes unnoticed
SYMPTOMS: The illness starts with, non-specific symptoms. Fever, General weakness and Malaise. This followed later by:
Muscle aches and Pain in the chest, Diarrhea, vomiting Abdominal pain and constipation Sore throat Cough, (sometimes painful cough). In a third of cases: Bleeding (which has been associated with high mortality) occurs, and include:
1.) Gums and Mouth bleeding, 2.) Bleeding into Eyes, 3.) Bleeding from Nose and Ears, 4.) Vaginal bleeding 5.) Bleeding from the Rectum. Later Facial swelling and fluid accumulation in the lungs occurs leading to shortness of breath.
Neurological symptoms include: Disorientation, Coma, and Seizures, and Hearing Loss (occurs in 1 out of every 4 sick persons who survive). Half of this population regain their hearing 2-3 months later while the remainder develop permanent hearing loss.
For those bound to die, (death occurs in 1% of cases) the symptoms progress, without slowing down, and death occur, 2 weeks for onset of symptoms, usually from multiorgan failure.
The symptoms last 2-3 weeks in those who survive. DIAGNOSIS Symptoms of Lassa illness are similar to Ebola and other viral illnesses
Definitive diagnosis requires serological tests and viral isolation
TREATMENT Ribavirin, when given early in the course of illness helps
Supportive therapy with fluids and electrolyte, oxygen and blood pressure support, helps in survival.
PREVENTION Primary objective is to prevent rats from coming in direct contact with humans, and human dwellings
Do not leave foods in the open. Store foodstuff in rodent-proof containers
Put garbage in rodent-proof (covered hard plastic) containers and dispose garbage far away from homes
Stop hunting for Rats
Boiling water destroys the virus. Stop Eating Rats, unless you boil them first..Foods must be eaten while hot.
Wear gloves and avoid contact with blood, vomitus, urine and soiled materials, when handling sick relatives.
Wash hands frequently, since one may touch infected sources, and unknowingly, put the hands in the mouth, or on skin cuts.
