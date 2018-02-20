Outstanding Results Recorded In MTN “Save A Life” Campaign – Over 3200 Pints Of Blood Collected

MTN Ghana Foundation has successfully held the 7th edition of its annual Valentine’s Day Blood donation exercise with a massive turn out. At the end of the exercise, 3,294 pints of blood was realized, exceeding its target of 2,750 pints.

This year’s blood donation exercise formed part of the activities marking the 10th Anniversary of MTN Ghana Foundationand had 16 bleeding centres in all 10 regions of Ghana. The annual exercise gives staff of MTN and the general public the opportunity to help stock various blood banks across the country and to show love on Valentine’s Day by donating a pint of blood.

The blood collected went directly to the National Blood Service, 37 Military Hospital, Ridge Hospital and the respective hospitals in the 10 regions of Ghana. The number of pints collected from the regions are:

Greater Accra Region 249

Ashanti Region 318

Eastern Region 200

Western Region 296

Central Region 251

Volta Region 170

Brong Ahafo Region 425

Upper East Region 492

Upper West Region 290

Northern Region 603

TOTAL 3294

Commenting on the exercise, the acting Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana,Mrs.Pala Asiedu Ofori, expressed her gratitude to all the volunteers for their generosity. She said “the overwhelming success of the 7th edition of Save a Life is as result of the commitment of blood donors. MTN is happy about the turn out during this year’s blood donation exercise.”

“The result is overwhelming and as a socially responsible organization, we are working to raise awareness, increase the numbers and help reduce the over reliance on the family replacement system,” she added.

The MTN Ghana Foundation instituted the annual blood donation exercise, dubbed “Save a Life” campaign in 2011 to support the restocking of blood at select blood banks.

The program was initiated by MTN Ghana Foundationand staff of MTN as part of the company’s corporate social investments activities. From 2011 to 2017 MTN had collected 6,226 pints pints of blood.

This year’s exercise brings the total number of blood collected to 9,520. The blood donation exercise was also initiated as part of MTN’s interest in health issues in general.

In recognition for its efforts, the MTN Ghana Foundation was adjudged the highest corporate blood donor in 2013, second highest corporate donor in 2014 and one of the highest corporate donors in 2015.

Kwasi Osei Hyeaman MTN Area Sales Manager For The North Interacting With A Nurse During The Blood Donation At Tamale

Mrs. Pala Asiedu Ofori Acting Corporate Services Executive Delivering A Speech At The Opening Ceremony Of Save A Life At MTN House