Single Parenting, The Individual And Society

The Author

Under normal circumstances, people replicate what is demonstrated to them to others, which I call the 'Iteration of the First Principle'. This is supported by the assertion that, ‘we love Him, because He first loved us’.

Most children raised under single parenthood, do not get the needed care and attention and thus, they are more likely to repeat the same to others, and the human society (state, community, family) as well. I see Single Parenting in two ways;

When a biological parent shirks ‘his’ responsibility in a child’s training and development. When the entire society opts out of the parenting process and relinquishes the responsibilities of child development and socialization to only the biological parents of a child.

Single parenting no matter the form it takes creates hopelessness, inferiority complex, self-centeredness, gross apathy and other defects of defective socialization.

An individual’s development and socialization’ (transmission of skills and values) is a collective responsibility of both biological parents, and the entire society, to create a total human being. Society should not only be seen as a habitation or a norm of life, rather a credible parent who cares about the development of the young individual. It must be emphasized that a concerned society produces a concerned citizen. An individual is more likely to develop strong emotional attachment and selfless attitudes towards the things of society, and hence ready to sacrifice himself for the development of society, when society cares.

I have engaged in the explanation of Single Parenting, and it can therefore be established that, it is indeed an obdurate monster to human and societal development. It kills patriotism in the young individual. Single parenting with its related conditions even has the ability to permeate the individual to suppress his/her in-born abilities. Let’s concur to conquer it; to completely deracinate it from our land. With coagulated efforts: its name never heard any longer, and its effects not felt anymore, to instill patriotism and care for humanity into the generations. We must therefore have Collective Parenting instead of Single Parenting.