WordDigest: Love Your Enemies

"But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you;"

[Matthew 5:44]

KJV

Jesus told His disciples to love their enemies.

Naturally it could be challenging for someone to love his or her enemies.

Anything that despites and persecute you is an enemy.

You can find an enemy either in your community, home or workplace.

We know enemies detest anything good.

But doing good to your enemy can change their minds so that they don't perish more.

When was the last time you pray for an enemy?

We often pray wishing death upon our enemies.

Today, love your enemy by praying to God for the renewal of their minds and to know God's word.

God bless you.

Prayer

Father in heaven let the minds of our enemies be renewed to know your Word in Jesus' name, Amen

