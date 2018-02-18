‘Take precaution against Lassa Fever’-Kumordji

Most Rev. Gabriel Edoe Kumordji, SVD, Bishop of Keta-Akatsi Diocese has charged health workers in the country to sensitise the public on Lassa Fever in that has hit some West African countries.

He entreated them to increase surveillance and public awareness on the symptoms of the disease, in order for them to seek immediate care and take precautionary measures against its spread, should the disease strike in Ghana.

The disease according to reports has affected some West African countries, including Cote D’Ivoire, with over 300 cases and 31 deaths in Nigeria.

The Bishop made the appeal, during the Diocesan celebration of the 26th World Day of the Sick at Lume in the Keta-Akatsi Diocese, stressing the need for us to prepare for the disease and avoid being taken by surprise.

The Lasa Fever is an acute Viral Haemorrhagic Fever caused by an arenavirus. It has an incubation period between 6-21 days. Although the onset of the illness is gradual, with non-specific signs and symptoms, it commonly presents fever, general weakness and malaise.

Other symptoms including headache, sore throat, muscle pain, chest pain, diarrhoea and abdominal pain may manifest in patients after few days of contracting the virus. The disease is transmitted to humans through food or household items contaminated with the urine, saliva, feaces, and blood of rodents.

The Prelate, who presided over Mass concelebrated by Most Rev. Anthony Kwami Adanuty, Emeritus Bishop of the Diocese, commended health workers for their dedication, which involves taking great risk to serve the sick.

He reiterated Pope Francis’ appeal to all Catholic health providers to continue serving the sick with renewed vigour in fidelity to the Lord, urging them to place patients at the Centre of healthcare delivery.

Rev. Fr. James Amuzu, Acting Diocesan Executive Secretary for Health, enumerated the efforts being made by the Diocese to disciple among health workers and improve customer care to patients.

He however appealed for support from the government, philanthropists, NGOs and cooperate Ghana to help the Diocese enhance health delivery.

Togbe Seysah III, Sub District Chief of Lume, praised the Catholic Church for providing health care services in the area but entreated them to continue the goods works in order to sustain the gains and make the place grow.

Madam Comfort Asimadu, Principal Health Assistant at the Sacred Heart Hospital at Abor was adjudged the overall Diocesan Best Worker for 2017, with the theme, Mater Ecclesiae: “Behold, your son... Behold, your mother. And from that hour the disciple took her into his home.” (Jn 19:26-27).

Ms. Nanay Adzei, Senior Nursing Officer, St. Anthony Hospital, Dzodze, first runner up, while Christiana Sekyi and Famous Atipo were among second runners up.

Msgr. Peter Huletey, Vicar General of the Diocese was among priests and religious in attendance, as well as representatives of the six health facilities in the Diocese.

*The Prelate and Priests with the Award winners

From Kwesi Yirenkyi Boateng, Lume