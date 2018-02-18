An Urgent Call For Revocation Of Appointment Of Madam Lawrencia Owusu

Obeng Agyenim Boateng.

On January 7th, 2017 when the president of the republic took office, he charged all of us to be citizens and not spectators under his watch as President.

This means he only as a president cannot be everywhere hence we together as citizens should be watchdogs for national development and protection of the 1992 constitution.

We all know per our laws as as a country, all National security operatives are not allowed to participate in active politics in order not to be bias on sensitive issues like crime.

In Techiman North Constituency in the Brong Ahafo Region, one Lawrencia Owusu who is claiming to be a national security operative is aspiring for NPP's Women Organizer position.

A move by her that threatens the security of the Techiman North District which was known in the past to be abit unstable.

Per the laws of the land Madam Lawrencia can never give a fair judgement as a woman organizer as well as a national security operative when an issue of crime is brought before her concerning politics.

We are therefore calling on the government as a matter of urgency to intervene so that we can have confidence and trust in the National Security apparatus.

Madam Lawrencia Owusu on 17th Febuary on Classic FM's Saturday morning political show which is hosted by Kwame Atoapem (A.k.A Omanpanin) made the shocking revelation that she is contesting for the constituency woman organizer position on a ticket of the NPP in Techiman North and also added that she is as well a national security operative under this current government.

The question left unanswered in the minds of many including her own party members is how someone who is working as a national security operative contest for a political position?

It is clear her current position as an operative of the national security will conflict with the political position she seeks to occupy.

We, therefore, demand with immediate effect the resignation of Madam Lawrencia Owusu or her appointment revoked if truly she is a national security operative before contesting for the political office she seeks to occupy

Obeng Agyenim Boateng.

A concern Citizen of Brong Ahafo.

0555790101