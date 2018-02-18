Tain District Hospital To Be Completed In 2018

The sixty-bed capacity Tain District Hospital at Nsawkaw is to be completed by the end of 2018. This was disclosed by Engineer Zeid, the resident Engineer of the project during a working visit to the facility by the District Chief Executive for Tain, Hon. Lawyer Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommor. The thirty –five million dollars ($35,000.000) ultra-modern hospital when completed will be the second major referral health facility in the Brong Ahafo region fitted with state of the art medical equipment including a digital library, digital patient record keeping facility, an operating theatre, both in and out-patients pharmacy among other medical facilities. The project which started in 2011 also comes with a fifteen apartment accommodation facility for the staff of the hospital.

Engineer Zeid who took the Hon. District Chief Executive and her entourage through the facility said most of the civil works of the project have been completed and was optimistic that the 2018 deadline will be achieved for the completion of the project. He said initially they were facing challenges with tax exemption of some materials the contractor Euro-Jet Construction imported into the country but that constraint has since been resolved.

On her part, the Hon. District Chief Executive assured the contractor Tain District Assembly’s support adding that “my doors are always opened to work with you to resolve any challenges that you might encounter in the course of your work”. Hon. Layer Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommor was optimistic that the completion of the project which government is committed to will enhance access to quality healthcare in the District and beyond. The District Chief Executive was accompanied on the tour by officials of the Tain District Assembly and the District Director of Health Services, Dr.Micheal Agyei Rockson.