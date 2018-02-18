WordDigest: Will you sacrifice for Boaz? (4) Ruth redeemed

"And Boaz said to the elders and all the people, “You are witnesses this day that I have bought all that was Elimelech’s, and all that was Chilion’s and Mahlon’s, from the hand of Naomi. Moreover, Ruth the Moabitess, the widow of Mahlon, I have acquired as my wife, to perpetuate the name of the dead through his inheritance, that the name of the dead may not be cut off from among his brethren and from his position at the gate. You are witnesses this day.”

Verse 13- So Boaz took Ruth and she became his wife; and when he went in to her, the Lord gave her conception, and she bore a son."

[Ruth 4:9-10, 13]

NKJV

We have already discussed that Ruth sacrifice her ;

Love Loyalty and Self -centeredness.

Today we will end the series with Ruth being redeemed.

From the narratives, Ruth experienced a hopeless situation.

She lost her father-in-law, husband and a brother-in-law within a period of time.

Amidst the trouble she stayed, sacrificed and served her mother-in-law (Noami).

Her sacrifice was not in vain in the sight of God.

At the appointed time God redeemed Ruth, blessed her with a husband (Boaz), together with a son called Obed.

What is your hopeless situation?

Beloved every sacrifice you are undertaking for God from a clean heart in your single, married, work, church, community life, there is a reward or redemption.

God knows your heart.

And Him only knows your sacrifice and kind of reward it deserves.

Ruth had a lifestyle of sacrifice.

"Your lifestyle can make or unmake you" - Rev. Romeo Gyimah

Prayer

O God, guide us to do your will in Jesus' mighty name I pray, Amen.

Whatsapp

+233246646694 directly for the message or

Follow me on https://m.facebook.com/TheWordDigest

#WordDigest