Minister On Knees, Appeals For 100% Votes At Referendum For Ahafo Region

Mr. Evans Opoku Bobie the Deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Minister and Member of Parliament for Asunafo North was on his knees at the public hearings of the proposed Ahafo Region, appealing for the chiefs and people for the Ahafo area to come out and vote massively (100% "Yes",) at the referendum.

He prayed the commission to heed to the calls of the people to ensure the Ahafo Region becomes a reality.

The Deputy Regional made this appeal when the Commission of Inquiry into the creation of new regions chaired by Justice Stephen Alan Brobbey commenced public hearings into the proposed creation of Ahafo Region of the Brong Ahafo Region.

The Deputy Regional Minister outlined the benefits of the proposed new Ahafo Region when created to include jobs, infrastructure for new Regional administration, befitting regional hospital, short distance travel to Regional capital and bringing governance closer to the people.

In a brief presentation of Mr. Yaw Owusu-Brempong, the Ahafo Youth Development Association President said the Ahafo Petition is 39 years old and has been presented 8 times to successive governments. He thanked H. E President Akufo-Addo for heeding to the calls of the people to ensure the Ahafo Region becomes a reality. He noted that new Ahafo Region would propel development for the people.

Justice Brobbey in his address cautions the people who came to give their views not to use the opportunity to settle scores. He said their language must be as civic as possible. He also said they should not question or ask for the location of the regional capital.

The public hearings afforded the Commission the opportunity to seek the views of the Traditional leaders, residents and workers alike. The Commission will continue with public hearings in Goaso, Sankore, Hwidiem and Bechem on subsequent days.

The Chairman assured the chiefs and people of the proposed Ahafo Region that their views on the creation of the new region would be presented to the President in a recommendation

Mr. Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister in his welcome address said the creation of the Ahafo region will propel development for the people and create jobs for the youth. He called on the people and the chiefs to intensify their publicity ahead of the referendum.

The Omanhene of Goase Traditional Area, Nana Kwesi Bosomprah I in his address said Ahafo was lagging behind development. He cited bad roads network, no any tertiary institution in the area, the long distance travelling to Sunyani and lack of jobs for teaming youth were issues the proposed Ahafo Region can drive. He added that it would bring governance closer to the people and that everyone in the area support the Ahafo region and will vote 'YES' comes referendum.

IMORO T. AYIBANI

GOASO