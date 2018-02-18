World Glaucoma Week: Christian Morgan To Offer Free Eye Screening And Surgery For Kids

"It is true that Glaucoma could be inherited from a family member but I'm the only person in my family who has the disease." This is a statement Christian is to be reciting in a documentary for his project ''BEAT INVISIBLE GLAUCOMA WITH CHRISTIAN MORGAN''.

The launch of the project slated for Sunday 25th February 2018, - a weekend coinciding with his birthday - is also to raise funds to support rendering free glaucoma and general eye screening for kids.

It will be held at Samrit Hotel in Cape Coast at 1pm and expects sympathisers and supporters including government officials, traditional leaders, entertainment personalities, head of schools, his friends etc.

With La Fe Eye Care Optical Services and it's collaborators as partners, the project also aims to provide free surgery for affected eyes after the screening.

As a victim of glaucoma, Christian Morgan is embarking on this project to create more awarenes about it to save the sight of his fellow future leaders.

At Cape Coast Town Hall on Saturday 17th March, the project will kick start in a form of funfair for kids where participants from various schools in the region will have the offer for free as side attraction.

The funfair will comprise inter-school singing, rapping, dancing competitions amongst others to unearth talents for amazing prizes and packages.

As the theme for the project is "'We Dare Not Compromise on the Health of the Population' - Prez Akufo Addo SONA 2018", management, SpreadLove Home & Abroad anticipates a nationwide coverage with thousands of children benefiting, according the president of the organisation Frederick Omenako.

The inspirational music icon who lives with total visual impairment first appeared on a local television, UTV Ghana.

He was however later brought to lime light after broadcast journalist Spencer Kwabena Boateng Mensah groomed him for a reality show 'Talented Kidz' on TV3 Ghana in which he emerged as 2nd runner up in the season 8.

World Glaucoma Week is scheduled for March 11 to 17.