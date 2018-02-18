Will You Sacrifice For Boaz? (3) Loyalty

"Now it happened at midnight that the man was startled, and turned himself; and there, a woman was lying at his feet. And he said, “Who are you?” So she answered, “I am Ruth, your maidservant. Take your maidservant under your wing, for you are a close relative.”

Then he said, “Blessed are you of the Lord, my daughter! For you have shown more kindness at the end than at the beginning, in that you did not go after young men, whether poor or rich. And now, my daughter, do not fear. I will do for you all that you request, for all the people of my town know that you are a virtuous woman."

[Ruth 3:8-11]

NKJV

Boaz was a wealthy kinsman of Elimelech, husband of Naomi.

In this chapter Naomi advised Ruth to settle on Boaz.

Before that, she told Ruth to disguise herself at threshing floor, lie down at where Boaz lies.

Boaz ate, drunk and slept.

Later, when Boaz woke up, he made those comments in the above scripture under study.

One thing we shouldn't loose sight of; there wasn't any intimacy when both slept on the threshing floor.

Ruth may not have listened to her mother-in-law if she hasn't noticed something about Boaz.

Hither to this chapter, Ruth meet Boaz unknowingly and both had a little conversation thereof.

It could be Ruth noticed an attitude from that brief talk which might have attracted her to Boaz.

Either than that would Ruth accept someone she has no idea about?

Surprisingly, Ruth courageously told Boaz to marry her from this chapter.

In all this, loyalty was sacrificed.

Loyalty is a total devotion to someone, a cause or a nation.

Ruth was not only loyal to Naoami but also to the entire family of Elimelech.

With respect and hardworking, Ruth fought for a place in the family.

Now if you are with either your Boaz or Ruth, are you both loyal to yourselves and respective families?

Are you loyal to your wife's or husband's family?

And if you are in a relationship or searching for your Boaz or Ruth, are you determine to sacrifice your loyalty for life?

Are you willing to be loyal in good and bad times?

This loyalty cut across every area of our lives.

"Loyalty is the hallmark of a virtuous woman"-

Anonymous.

Will you sacrifice for Boaz?

We shall discuss the last one tomorrow.

Have a pleasant weekend.

Prayer

Everlasting Father, we beseech you to let the spirit of loyalty lead us for a good cause in Jesus' name I pray, Amen.

