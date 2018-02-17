Senegal Embassy In Ghana Honoured

The Embassy of Senegal in Ghana has been honoured by the Humanity Magazine International for the promotion of international security and peaceful co-existence between citizens of the two countries and other West African neighbours.

The Embassy has been at the forefront in ensuring that the ECOWAS protocol on free movement of citizens in the sub-region is active to allow citizens the opportunity to establish economic and social relations among themselves.

At a ceremony in Accra to present a certificate of honour and recognition to the Embassy, the Chief Executive Officer of Humanity Magazine International, Mr YahayaAlhassan, praised the Charge d’ Affair at the Embassy, Mr. MousaKhadyCisse, for promoting cordial relations between Ghana and Senegal.

He also praised the President of Senegal, His Excellency MackySall, for advancing peace and unity in the sub-region and also being a strong advocate for democratic governance in Africa.

“Senegal’s shining example of peace and smooth transition of political authority from one elected government to another brings her closer to Ghana, where there have been peaceful transfers of power since 2001” he said.

The Charge d’ Affair at the Embassy, Mr MousaKhadyCisse, said peaceful co-existence and unity between countries within ECOWAS is a prerequisite for economic and social development.

He was optimistic that the Senegalese national football team and other teams from Africa that are participating in the Fifa World Cup in Russia will collectively fly the flag of Africa and re-echo the fact that Africa is a force to reckon within the field of sports.

On a light note, he asked Ghanaian football fans not to be downhearted following the inability of the Black Stars to qualify for Russia 2018 football festival.

“I can understand how Ghanaian soccer fans feel because they could not make it to the World Cup. They shouldn’t worry at all, our flag and that of Ghana is almost the same so they should take consolation in that fact; and see themselves in Senegal just as we saw ourselves in Ghana when they played in South Africa” Mr KhadyCisse concluded.