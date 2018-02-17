Access Bank Gives Hope To Many Women As Its Maternal Health Scheme Welcomes First Set Of Babies

Ghana’s most awarded women empowerment initiative, Access Bank’s W, has once again recorded another milestone through its Maternal Health Support Scheme (MHSS).The Bank welcomed its first set of twins through a flexible loan financing package for IVF treatmentfor a Ghanaian couple two months ago.

The scheme, which is designed to support women experience the joy of motherhood and access various fertility treatments at specialist hospitals in Ghana and around the world, is the first of its kind in Ghana. Through the MHSS, women and their spouses are now benefiting from flexible financing options for local and international expert medical advice and specialist procedures such as IVF, natal support, myomectomy (fibroid removal), hysterectomy (uterus removal), dental, bariatric and orthopedic treatment.

Welcoming the good news, Head of Personal Banking Group at Access Bank, Mrs. Matilda Asante-Asiedu, congratulated the mother and her family for their positive attitude and optimism.

“Completing a family is not an easy task and we know that many Ghanaian families have to go through lots of challenges including financial burdens just to make their dreams come true. Our joy as a Bank is that we are providing the much needed financial support and putting back the smiles on the faces of people we all care about – our sisters, mothers, aunties etc. Healthy and happy families build a stronger nation and this is what we are committed to”.

She invited families to approach the Bank for that financial lifeline to alleviate any health challenges. “Our doors are open and we are providing very flexible loan packages at discounted rates for all those who are interested in taking that step”she concluded.

Access Bank’s MHSS, which was initially unveiled in Nigeria and replicated in Rwanda and other markets in Africa where Access Bank operates, has recorded tremendous success.Existing and prospective women customers of Access Bank in Ghana or their partners interested in benefiting from the “W” Maternal Health Support Scheme can visit any of the Bank’s locations across the country and pick up a form.

Launched in March 2015, the “W” Initiative is a key component of Access Bank’s financial inclusion drive which makes available to women, specialised bundled products and services to support them in their quest to grow their businesses, improving their family wellbeing and general lifestyle.

Through the ‘W’ initiative, Access Bank has demonstrated its unique understanding of the needs of women. Supported with an online platform known as the ‘W’ Community, Access Bank’s ‘W’ also provides a social community and platform for sharing ideas, networking events and much more to help women support their lifestyle.